South Carolina court halts executions until firing squad is available
Published
A South Carolina court says two murderers must be allowed to choose their method of execution.Full Article
Published
A South Carolina court says two murderers must be allowed to choose their method of execution.Full Article
The South Carolina Supreme Court blocked on Wednesday the scheduled executions of two convictees by electrocution. They are on hold..
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday halted executions in the state until procedures for its newest method of execution..