An attempt to beat the record for the fastest train journey from London to Glasgow has failed by 21 seconds.Full Article
Train fails to beat London-Glasgow record by 21 seconds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
London-Glasgow train journey record bid fails by just 21 seconds
PA - Press Association STUDIO
An attempt to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow failed by just 21 seconds.
Train attempting fastest ever trip from London to Glasgow flies through Herts
Bishops Stortford Observer
More coverage
London-Glasgow train journey record bid launched
An attempt to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest rail journey between London and Glasgow has started.
Belfast Telegraph
Attempt at quickest London to Glasgow train journey passing through region
An attempt to break the 36-year-old record for the fastest train journey between London and Glasgow will pass through the West..
Express and Star