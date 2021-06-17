Longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle steps down after 13 seasons
Published
Rick Carlisle is expected to receive strong interest among the various NBA teams with head coaching vacancies following his departure from Dallas.
Published
Rick Carlisle is expected to receive strong interest among the various NBA teams with head coaching vacancies following his departure from Dallas.
It has been a busy 48 hours in the Dallas Mavericks' front office. Head Coach Rick Carlisle resigned and longtime general manager..
Rick Carlisle told Dallas he won't return as the team's coach, ending his 13-year stretch with the club, it was announced.