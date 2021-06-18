Valtteri Bottas fastest in French Grand Prix first practice
Published
Valtteri Bottas heads Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the French Grand Prix.Full Article
Published
Valtteri Bottas heads Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the French Grand Prix.Full Article
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led the second practice for the French Grand Prix on Friday. The Red Bull driver..