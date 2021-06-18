UK records more than 10,000 new COVID cases and further 11 deaths
The UK has recorded another 10,476 coronavirus infections and a further 11 deaths, in the latest 24-hour period.
There have been 906 cases of coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland over the past seven days.
The number of new cases is the highest in a 24 hour period since late March, according to Department of Health figures.