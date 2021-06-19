UK reports another 10,321 COVID cases and 14 deaths
The UK has reported 10,321 new coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths, according to official daily figures.Full Article
The Government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 10,321 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.The..
The new figures were announced at 2pm today on the Scottish Government website.