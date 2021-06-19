Juneteenth Becomes US Federal Holiday
African Americans traditionally celebrate and reflect on the anniversary of the 1865 announcement that ended slavery in AmericaFull Article
Juneteenth flag-raising ceremonies were held across the US on Thursday June 17, after Juneteenth was officially made a holiday by..
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks with CNN’s Don Lemon about his new documentary and Juneteenth becoming a..