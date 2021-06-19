Pope puts EU founding father Robert Schuman on sainthood path
Robert Schuman, whose work was instrumental in laying the groundwork for modern European institutions, is a step closer toward sainthood.Full Article
The Pope recognises the "heroic virtues" of Robert Schuman, who founded key European institutions.
Robert Schuman in August 1949. Credit: Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-19000-2453 (CC-BY-SA 3.0)
Vatican City, Jun 19, 2021 /..