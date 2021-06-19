India Mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh Dies of COVID-19 Aged 91
Published
Former Indian track and field athlete, Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 due to COVID-19 complications, Friday, June 18. (Reuters/AFP)Full Article
Published
Former Indian track and field athlete, Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 due to COVID-19 complications, Friday, June 18. (Reuters/AFP)Full Article
Legendary athlete Milkha Singh has passed awayy at the age of 91 due to covid 19 related complications. Milkha Singh was the first..
The Olympic sprinter gave post-partition India its first track hero after winning several gold medals at Asian Games and the..
The country's most famous athlete ran for his life as a child and then ran to win medals.