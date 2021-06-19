Driver Rams Cyclists in Arizona Race, Critically Injuring 6
Published
Police pursue driver, shoot him outside nearby hardware store, authorities say; motorist's motivation unknownFull Article
Helmets, shoes and crumpled and broken bicycles were strewn across the street after the crash on Saturday morning in Show Low,..
Six cyclists are in a critical condition after being hit by a truck in Arizona, with the driver chased down and shot by police.
Six bicyclists were in critical condition Saturday after a pickup truck slammed into a road race in Show Low, Arizona.