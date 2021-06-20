721,469 booked a vaccine on the first day that jabs became available to all over 18s, figures reveal
Published
More than 700,000 vaccine appointments were booked on the day that jabs became available to people aged 18 to 20 in England.Full Article
Published
More than 700,000 vaccine appointments were booked on the day that jabs became available to people aged 18 to 20 in England.Full Article
More than half of the UK’s total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures show.Government data up..