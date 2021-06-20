Russian man appears in court charged with murder of U.S. law student Catherine Serou
Alexander Popov was arrested on Saturday after the body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Nizhny Novgorod.Full Article
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 34-year-old former marine, who moved to the country in 2019.