Booker's triple-double leads Suns to game one win over Clippers
Published
Devin Booker posts his first career triple-double as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in game one of the Western Conference finals.Full Article
Published
Devin Booker posts his first career triple-double as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in game one of the Western Conference finals.Full Article
Devin Booker posts his first career triple-double as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 in game one of the..
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 56 points as the Suns moved one win from the West finals after beating the Nuggets 116-102..