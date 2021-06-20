Transgender weightlifter Hubbard picked for Olympics
Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after being selected for the New Zealand women's team at Tokyo 2020.Full Article
Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games. She will also be the oldest..
Laurel Hubbard was selected by New Zealand for the women's event at the Tokyo Games, a decision set to reignite a debate over..