Student athletes win US Supreme Court showdown against NCAA
Published
Collegiate sport governing body unfairly limited education-related benefits, judges ruleFull Article
Published
Collegiate sport governing body unfairly limited education-related benefits, judges ruleFull Article
The Supreme Court has ruled that the NCAA cannot strictly limit certain benefits for student-athletes as a means of protecting..
The N.C.A.A. argued that the payments were a threat to amateurism and that barring them did not violate the antitrust laws.