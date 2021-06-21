Raiders' Carl Nassib comes out as first openly gay active NFL player
Carl Nassib, a five-year NFL veteran and defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out in an Instagram video on Monday as gay.
Nassib shared a coming out video on his Instagram page.
The Raiders defensive lineman came out in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Monday, becoming the first active player..
