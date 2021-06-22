A Las Vegas Raiders player has become the first active NFL player to announce he is gay.Full Article
Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to say he is gay
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Carl Nassib Comes Out As First Openly Gay Active NFL Player
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.
Las Vegas Raiders player comes out as gay in social media post
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
More coverage
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out
Bleacher Report AOL
Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, has played in the NFL for five years and said he “agonized over the..
Carl Nassib Becomes First NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
WBZ CBS Boston