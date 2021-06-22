New York mayoral election: What voters want from a new mayor
Published
Learn what's at stake as voters head to the polls to choose a new leader for New York City.Full Article
Published
Learn what's at stake as voters head to the polls to choose a new leader for New York City.Full Article
On the even of the Democratic primary election, the candidates for New York City mayor are making their final push. CBS2's Marcia..
In the New York City mayoral primary, voters are ranking their choices. Could this new system change the outcome? And why did it..