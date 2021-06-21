Bumble closes to give 'burnt-out' staff a week's break
Published
A senior employee wrote on Twitter that the extra holiday was to deal with "collective burnout".Full Article
Published
A senior employee wrote on Twitter that the extra holiday was to deal with "collective burnout".Full Article
Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, has reportedly closed its doors for a week to give its some 700 employees a..
A senior employee wrote on Twitter that the extra holiday was to deal with "collective burnout".