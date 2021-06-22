'Hard to see' how Northern Ireland Protocol can remain sustainable, Brexit minister tells MPs
It is "hard to see" how the Northern Ireland Protocol can remain sustainable in its current form, the Brexit minister has told MPs.Full Article
Brexit minister Lord Frost acknowledged talks with the European Union were making little progress.Lord Frost told MPs the issue of..
Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit's conclusion on Sunday,..