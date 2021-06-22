Elephant in the Room: Thai Family Gets Repeat Mammoth Visitor
Published
Likely driven by midnight munchies, massive animal pokes its head into Kittichai Boodchan's kitchen in the early hours of Sunday, using its trunk to find foodFull Article
Published
Likely driven by midnight munchies, massive animal pokes its head into Kittichai Boodchan's kitchen in the early hours of Sunday, using its trunk to find foodFull Article
For one household in Thailand, the sight of an elephant rummaging through their kitchen is not a total shock.
Some families living in a jungle may be fearful of things going bump at night, but for one household in Thailand, the sight of an..