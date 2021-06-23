Russia says it fired warning shots at British warship
Published
The incident is said to have happened near Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.Full Article
Russia used bombs and gunfire in “warning shots” against a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, the Defence Ministry in..
“The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It..