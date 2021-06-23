Indonesia Nears 2 Million COVID-19 Cases, Delta Variant Drives New Surge
To help slow the spread, President Joko Widodo wants to speed up vaccination to 1 million doses per day come July but progress has been slowFull Article
White House Concedes
It Will Narrowly Miss , July 4th Vaccination Goal.
In May, President Joe Biden announced his..
[NFA] Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said states in the U.S. Midwest and South are seeing "upsurges" in coronavirus cases..