Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman in Los Angeles, reports say
According to reports from NBC News and The Wrap, Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman during an argument in Los Angeles on Friday.
The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, according to a..