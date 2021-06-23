Harrison Ford injures shoulder rehearsing a fight scene for new 'Indiana Jones' movie
Published
Director James Mangold plan to keep working on the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie while Harrison Ford takes a break.
Published
Director James Mangold plan to keep working on the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie while Harrison Ford takes a break.
Harrison Ford has injured his shoulder rehearsing a fight scene for 'Indiana Jones 5', which is being filmed at Pinewood Studios in..
The Indiana Jones movie crew were spotted filming a high speed motorbike chase through the Scottish Highlands. The plot of the new..
Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury while filming the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones films. The 78-year-old actor will..