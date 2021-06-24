MP-actress Mimi Chakraborty takes COVID jab at fake vaccination camp in Kolkata, imposter arrested
Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty was an invitee at one such camp held at Kasba on Tuesday and chose to take her first shot there.Full Article
A man who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised thousands of vaccinations in Kolkata was arrested on Wednesday..
A shocking vaccination scam involving several fake camps and hundreds of unaware recipients was busted in the city on Wednesday on..
The Kolkata Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly posing as an IAS officer and organising a fake COVID-19..