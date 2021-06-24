Miami Beach Area Apartment Building Collapses
Published
Police confirm one person has died and at least 10 people have been treated at the scene for injuriesFull Article
Published
Police confirm one person has died and at least 10 people have been treated at the scene for injuriesFull Article
A man staying in a hotel next to the 12-storey apartment that collapsed on June 24 in Miami Beach explained his shock.
A rescue operation was underway Thursday (June 24) after an apartment collapsed in Miami Beach in the early hours of the morning.