More than 750 unmarked graves found at former indigenous school in Canada
Investigators have found more than 750 unmarked graves at the site of a former indigenous school in Canada.Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today the pain and grief Indigenous communities are feeling after a preliminary report of 751..
A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan said today that it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former..