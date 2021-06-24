Palestinian Authority critic Nizar Banat dies after arrest
Published
Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank after Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority, died while being arrested.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets of the West Bank after Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority, died while being arrested.Full Article
A human rights activist and critic of the Palestinian Authority died Thursday after security forces stormed his house and violently..