'Stuck in Kenora with a heart monitor and nowhere to go': Ontario man caught by Manitoba patient restrictions

After experiencing chest pains, elder Peter (Alo) White of Kenora, Ont., was turned down to have a pacemaker procedure at a Winnipeg hospital a 2½-hour drive from his home. Now, the 62-year-old will have to be flown to Thunder Bay hundreds of kilometres away, just one example of the long delays for critical medical care for northwestern Ontario patients, exacerbated by the pandemic, says a hospital executive.