DNA Special: First delimitation, then election in Jammu and Kashmir
Published
Delimitation means the determination of boundaries, that is, to determine the boundaries of the assembly or Lok Sabha constituencies of a state.Full Article
Published
Delimitation means the determination of boundaries, that is, to determine the boundaries of the assembly or Lok Sabha constituencies of a state.Full Article
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (June 24) explained the significance of the all-party meet convened today and..