DNA Explainer: What is the delimitation proposed for Jammu and Kashmir?
In a high-level meeting with J&K leaders, PM Modi urged all parties to participate in the delimitation exercise to strengthen the democratic process.Full Article
Delimitation means the determination of boundaries, that is, to determine the boundaries of the assembly or Lok Sabha..
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (June 24) explained the significance of the all-party meet convened today and..