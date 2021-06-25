Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad Police for abusing, threatening her society chairperson
Published
Payal Rohatgi had repeatedly quarrelled with her society members and threatened to kill the chairperson.Full Article
Published
Payal Rohatgi had repeatedly quarrelled with her society members and threatened to kill the chairperson.Full Article
Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad. She is accused of sending abusive messages to the chairman of..
A complaint has been filed against Payal Rohatgi at the Satellite police station by doctor Parag Shah, who is a member of society..