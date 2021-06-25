Aston Villa determined to keep Man City target Grealish
Manchester City face a fight to land £100m-rated transfer target Jack Grealish - with Aston Villa determined to hold on to the England midfielder.Full Article
Manchester City would need to sell players if they want to sign Harry Kane or Erling Haaland as well as Aston Villa captain Jack..
The Aston Villa man is reportedly getting close to a move to the Etihad Stadium which could have considerable knock-on effects for..