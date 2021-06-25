US justice department sues Georgia over voting law
Published
Attorney-general says Biden administration ‘will not hesitate to act’ against restrictive measures adopted by statesFull Article
Published
Attorney-general says Biden administration ‘will not hesitate to act’ against restrictive measures adopted by statesFull Article
Watch VideoThe Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws, a person familiar with the matter said..
“Red flag” gun laws–which allow law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from a person at risk of harming themselves or..