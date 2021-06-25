'I miss him': George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, family testify ahead of Derek Chauvin sentencing
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could face up to 30 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could face up to 30 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
CBS2's Cory James has more on the Floyd family meeting with President Biden in the White House and demonstrations in Minneapolis.
A year after his killing sparked a national reckoning over racial injustice, George Floyd's relatives met on Tuesday with President..