Derek Chauvin gets 22-and-a-half years in jail for murdering George Floyd
Published
Former US police officer Derek Chauvin has been jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.Full Article
Published
Former US police officer Derek Chauvin has been jailed for 22-and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.Full Article
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
Former policeman Derek Chauvin could be ordered behind bars for 30 years on Friday when he is sentenced for the murder of African..
More than a year after George Floyd took his last breath, Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering him, will face a Minnesota judge..