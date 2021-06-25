Charges against Trump Organization expected as soon as next week, Trump attorney says
Published
Manhattan DA has been digging into the Trump family business for possible fraud involving banks, insurance companies and taxing entities.
Published
Manhattan DA has been digging into the Trump family business for possible fraud involving banks, insurance companies and taxing entities.
A New York Times report says the Trump Organization could be facing criminal charges in Manhattan as soon as next week.
Eight Democrats and one Republican are vying to become Manhattan’s next district attorney. Whoever wins could transform law..