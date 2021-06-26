Kamala Harris visits US border amid migrant crisis
Published
The US vice-president appeals for an end to "finger-pointing" amid a bipartisan backlash.Full Article
Published
The US vice-president appeals for an end to "finger-pointing" amid a bipartisan backlash.Full Article
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax Friday night that Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the southern..
Some popular online posts suggest that Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to El Paso is "over 1000 miles away" from the "border..