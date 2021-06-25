Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for murder of George Floyd
Hours before the hearing, Judge Peter Cahill denied Chauvin's motion for a new trial, saying his attorney failed to prove abuses from the courtFull Article
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 270..
Derek Chauvin addressed the court before hearing his sentence for the murder of George Floyd. On Friday (6/25), the former..