In face of Florida building tragedy, Jewish community unites
Published
Jewish community members in Surfside have rallied together as families wait to hear news about the fate of loved ones who remain missing.Full Article
Published
Jewish community members in Surfside have rallied together as families wait to hear news about the fate of loved ones who remain missing.Full Article
Volunteers from all over south Florida, many visibly Jewish, came to deliver food, blankets, toiletries, and food to the affected...