Russian GP to move from Sochi to circuit near St Petersburg from 2023
The Russian Grand Prix will be relocated from Sochi to the the Igora Drive circuit near St Petersburg from 2023.Full Article
Jun.26 - The location of the Russian GP will move from Sochi to St Petersburg for 2023. In April and May, we reported that moves..
