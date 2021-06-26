UK health minister resigns after breaching coronavirus rules
Matt Hancock said the government owed it "to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down."
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2021 (WAM) -- The Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in..
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned Saturday (UK time), a day after apologising for breaching social distancing rules with..