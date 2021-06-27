Blinken and Lapid meet in Rome amid US-Israel relations reset
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet in Rome to turn the page after the eras of Trump and Netanyahu.Full Article
The trip will be Lapid’s first as foreign minister and the first meeting between members of the new Israeli government and US..