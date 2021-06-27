France: Le Pen's far-right party set for election loss
Published
Early exit polls indicated France's mainstream parties are headed for a comfortable victory over far-right National Rally in the regional election runoff.Full Article
Published
Early exit polls indicated France's mainstream parties are headed for a comfortable victory over far-right National Rally in the regional election runoff.Full Article
France's far right performed worse than predicted in Sunday's regional elections, exit polls showed, leaving victory in the..
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party is expected to make gains as French voters pick their regional assemblies, less than a year..