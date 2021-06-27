France's far-right have endured another miserable night in the country's regional elections, with Marine Le Pen's National Rally failing to win any of the dozen mainland areas where it stood.Full Article
Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron suffer humiliating results in French regional elections
