Cardi B reveals second pregnancy with Offset, shows off baby bump during BET Awards performance
Published
Cardi B is pregnant with baby No. 2! The rapper showed off her growing baby bump while performing with Migos at the BET Awards Sunday.
Published
Cardi B is pregnant with baby No. 2! The rapper showed off her growing baby bump while performing with Migos at the BET Awards Sunday.
Cardi B had a big night at the BET Awards. The rapper announced that she and husband Offset are expecting their second child.
Cardi B just made a HUGE announcement at the 2021 BET Awards – she’s pregnant! The 28-year-old rapper showed off her pregnant..