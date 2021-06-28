There is no evidence a third Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is needed at the moment - despite new research suggesting it restores peak immunity, says one of the vaccine's developers.Full Article
No need for booster AZ jab at the moment - despite evidence it restores peak immunity
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
No need for booster Oxford jab at the moment - despite evidence it restores peak immunity
There is no evidence a third Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is needed at the moment - despite new research suggesting it restores peak..
Sky News