James Corden to change 'Spill Your Guts' segment in response to insensitivity backlash

James Corden to change 'Spill Your Guts' segment in response to insensitivity backlash

USATODAY.com

Published

James Corden confirmed that he will be adjusting his "Spill Your Guts" segment following accusations of cultural insensitivity and racism.

Full Article