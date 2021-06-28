Congressman Dan Crenshaw rips Gwendolyn Berry's anthem protest: 'She should be removed'
Published
Congressman Dan Crenshaw was not a fan of Gwendolyn Berry's demonstration as the national anthem unexpectedly played at the track and field trials.
Published
Congressman Dan Crenshaw was not a fan of Gwendolyn Berry's demonstration as the national anthem unexpectedly played at the track and field trials.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team after the bronze medal-winning hammer thrower in..